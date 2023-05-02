Edge Capital Group LLC Makes New Investment in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

Edge Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in shares of AGCO in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Covington Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of AGCO by 227.8% in the 3rd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 377 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AGCO in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AGCO in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of AGCO in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Torsten Rudolf Willi Dehner sold 744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.71, for a total value of $104,688.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,867 shares in the company, valued at $3,780,455.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Torsten Rudolf Willi Dehner sold 744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.71, for a total value of $104,688.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,867 shares in the company, valued at $3,780,455.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Lara Thrush Long sold 1,623 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.76, for a total transaction of $225,207.48. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,510.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,142 shares of company stock valued at $3,671,940 over the last 90 days. 16.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AGCO Trading Up 0.6 %

AGCO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on AGCO from $129.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $149.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on AGCO from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on AGCO from $140.00 to $137.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.36.

Shares of AGCO stock opened at $124.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $129.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $130.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $9.33 billion, a PE ratio of 10.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.34. AGCO Co. has a 12-month low of $88.55 and a 12-month high of $145.53.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $4.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.88 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. AGCO had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 25.75%. As a group, analysts predict that AGCO Co. will post 13.53 earnings per share for the current year.

AGCO Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This is a boost from AGCO’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. AGCO’s payout ratio is presently 9.77%.

About AGCO

AGCO Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of agricultural equipment and related replacement parts. It operates through the following geographic segments: North America, South America, Europe and Middle East, and Asia, Pacific, and Africa. The Asia/Pacific/Africa segment includes the regions of Australia and New Zealand.

