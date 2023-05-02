Edge Capital Group LLC Purchases 1,984 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Edge Capital Group LLC grew its stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 106.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,984 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Selway Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Exos TFP Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 73.49% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of SCHW opened at $51.81 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $59.51 and its 200 day moving average is $72.25. The Charles Schwab Co. has a fifty-two week low of $45.00 and a fifty-two week high of $86.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.81 billion, a PE ratio of 14.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.13 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 34.82% and a return on equity of 27.36%. Charles Schwab’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.32%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Bernard J. Clark bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $54.83 per share, with a total value of $274,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 120,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,615,403.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Walter W. Bettinger purchased 50,000 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $59.31 per share, with a total value of $2,965,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 656,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,937,074.31. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Bernard J. Clark acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $54.83 per share, for a total transaction of $274,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 120,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,615,403.99. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 81,000 shares of company stock worth $4,706,960 and have sold 676,962 shares worth $53,960,539. 6.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SCHW shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Charles Schwab from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $99.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $81.50 to $67.50 in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Redburn Partners lowered shares of Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.21.

Charles Schwab Profile

(Get Rating)

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

