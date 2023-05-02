BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Bought by Edge Capital Group LLC

Edge Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 411 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grimes & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in BlackRock by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 944 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock by 63.8% during the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,124 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $797,000 after buying an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Continental Investors Services Inc. purchased a new stake in BlackRock during the third quarter valued at about $377,000. Lake Street Financial LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 1,023 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $727,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock during the fourth quarter valued at about $264,000. 77.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlackRock Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSE:BLK opened at $662.97 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $666.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $693.08. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $503.12 and a 52 week high of $785.65. The company has a market capitalization of $99.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a current ratio of 2.99.

Insider Buying and Selling

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.71 by $0.22. BlackRock had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 28.13%. The company had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $9.52 earnings per share. BlackRock’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $689.06, for a total value of $396,209.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,217,910.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $689.06, for a total value of $396,209.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,217,910.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 35,799 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $694.50, for a total value of $24,862,405.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 484,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $336,363,712.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,414 shares of company stock valued at $28,857,495 over the last ninety days. 0.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on BLK shares. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $868.00 to $920.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $829.00 to $861.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on BlackRock from $583.00 to $542.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on BlackRock from $800.00 to $779.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on BlackRock from $760.00 to $740.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $756.45.

BlackRock Profile

(Get Rating)

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Susan L.

