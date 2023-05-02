Edge Capital Group LLC Has $503,000 Holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Edge Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 55.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,605 shares of the network technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,289 shares during the quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 61.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 55 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 0.8% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,961 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 6.5% in the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 425 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 6.4% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 452 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 0.9% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 4,797 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $2,986,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. 81.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Palo Alto Networks news, Director Aparna Bawa sold 555 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.59, for a total value of $102,447.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,223 shares in the company, valued at $964,113.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Palo Alto Networks news, Director Aparna Bawa sold 555 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.59, for a total value of $102,447.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,223 shares in the company, valued at $964,113.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 13,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.42, for a total value of $2,779,596.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,177,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $237,110,214.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 190,380 shares of company stock valued at $36,420,926 over the last quarter. 3.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Palo Alto Networks Price Performance

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PANW shares. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $195.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $205.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $208.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.45.

Shares of NASDAQ PANW opened at $183.30 on Tuesday. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $132.22 and a one year high of $203.44. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $193.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $173.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,499.66, a PEG ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.18.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The network technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 36.62% and a net margin of 0.56%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Palo Alto Networks

(Get Rating)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, Israel, and Other Countries. The company was founded by Nir Zuk in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PANW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.