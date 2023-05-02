Edge Capital Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP)

Edge Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP – Get Rating) by 34.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 37,709 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,609 shares during the quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Plains GP were worth $469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PAGP. Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its stake in Plains GP by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 380,731 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,736,000 after purchasing an additional 84,076 shares in the last quarter. CFO4Life L.P. acquired a new position in Plains GP in the 4th quarter valued at $137,000. Oxbow Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Plains GP by 337.7% in the 4th quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 649,927 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $8,085,000 after purchasing an additional 501,430 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Plains GP in the fourth quarter worth approximately $126,000. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Plains GP by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 50,900 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 8,700 shares in the last quarter. 83.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Plains GP from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Mizuho upped their price objective on Plains GP from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays raised their target price on Plains GP from $13.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Plains GP from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Plains GP from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.58.

Plains GP Trading Up 0.1 %

Plains GP stock opened at $13.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.91. Plains GP Holdings, L.P. has a one year low of $9.39 and a one year high of $14.17. The stock has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 15.59 and a beta of 1.63.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $12.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.40 billion. Plains GP had a net margin of 0.29% and a return on equity of 1.18%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Plains GP Holdings, L.P. will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Plains GP Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be given a $0.2675 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 28th. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.98%. Plains GP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 124.42%.

Plains GP Company Profile

Plains GP Holdings LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and provides logistics services primarily for crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas through its indirect investment in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. The firm operates through the following segments: Transportation, Facilities and Supply and Logistics.

See Also

