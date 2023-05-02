Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Shares Purchased by Metis Global Partners LLC

Metis Global Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) by 99.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,071 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,018 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $1,297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDNS. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 108.3% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 225 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 234.2% in the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 264 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1,160.0% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 315 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 70.5% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 353 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $225.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $222.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $220.80.

Shares of CDNS opened at $210.65 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $204.84 and a 200-day moving average of $180.60. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $132.32 and a one year high of $217.67. The company has a market cap of $57.44 billion, a PE ratio of 67.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.07.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The software maker reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 33.80% and a net margin of 23.24%. Cadence Design Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.80, for a total value of $1,938,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 78,410 shares in the company, valued at $15,195,858. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.46, for a total value of $46,115.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 92,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,035,618.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.80, for a total value of $1,938,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 78,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,195,858. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 279,997 shares of company stock valued at $56,811,506. 1.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Other Americas, China, Other Asia, Europe, Middle East and Africa and Japan.

