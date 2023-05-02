LPL Financial LLC Has $94.43 Million Stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

LPL Financial LLC reduced its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 440,647 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 9,220 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned about 0.07% of Honeywell International worth $94,431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 45.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,064,728 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $177,776,000 after purchasing an additional 335,033 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,485,534 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $318,588,000 after buying an additional 254,283 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Honeywell International by 2.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,422,464 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,239,327,000 after acquiring an additional 211,341 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV raised its stake in Honeywell International by 114.7% during the first quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 380,469 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $74,104,000 after acquiring an additional 203,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Honeywell International by 14.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,603,767 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $267,781,000 after acquiring an additional 196,808 shares in the last quarter. 74.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Honeywell International Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of HON stock opened at $200.48 on Tuesday. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $166.63 and a 12-month high of $220.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $192.07 and a 200-day moving average of $201.36. The firm has a market cap of $133.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.04, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.09.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.14. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 34.01% and a net margin of 14.53%. The firm had revenue of $8.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.91 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.51%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HON has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $235.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Honeywell International from $193.00 to $185.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. HSBC boosted their price objective on Honeywell International from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Honeywell International from $209.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Honeywell International from $204.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Honeywell International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $214.56.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation.

