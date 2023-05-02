LPL Financial LLC Raises Stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 904,912 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,064 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned about 0.76% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $95,323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 178,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,791,000 after buying an additional 10,745 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 207.2% in the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 14,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after purchasing an additional 9,506 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.2% during the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 89,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,389,000 after purchasing an additional 8,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Saxon Interests Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 40.8% during the fourth quarter. Saxon Interests Inc. now owns 20,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,274,000 after purchasing an additional 6,078 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IWS stock opened at $106.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $94.32 and a fifty-two week high of $117.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.35.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

