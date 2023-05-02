Metis Global Partners LLC Acquires 7,169 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 58.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 19,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,169 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $1,406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Echo Street Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MetLife during the third quarter worth $285,000. Aquila Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in MetLife by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Aquila Investment Management LLC now owns 54,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,908,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in MetLife in the fourth quarter valued at about $220,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in MetLife by 7.5% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 4,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH boosted its holdings in MetLife by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 600,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,474,000 after acquiring an additional 61,120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

MetLife Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE MET opened at $61.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $47.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $61.63 and its 200-day moving average is $68.64. MetLife, Inc. has a one year low of $52.83 and a one year high of $77.36.

MetLife Increases Dividend

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $15.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.21 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 15.64% and a net margin of 3.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.17 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 9th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. This is an increase from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 8th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.99%.

Insider Buying and Selling at MetLife

In other news, EVP Bill Pappas sold 2,857 shares of MetLife stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.96, for a total transaction of $202,732.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,471,008.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on MetLife from $84.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Barclays cut their target price on MetLife from $83.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on MetLife from $82.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on MetLife from $79.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on MetLife in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MetLife has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.00.

MetLife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

