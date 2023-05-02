Metis Global Partners LLC Acquires 10,443 Shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) by 115.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,443 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Welltower were worth $1,280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new stake in Welltower during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Welltower by 97.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. grew its position in shares of Welltower by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Welltower by 985.7% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Welltower in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on WELL. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Welltower from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Welltower in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Citigroup raised Welltower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $70.00 to $81.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Barclays increased their price objective on Welltower from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Welltower from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Welltower presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.82.

Shares of WELL stock opened at $78.26 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $72.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.84 billion, a PE ratio of 244.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.05. Welltower Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.50 and a 1-year high of $92.32.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 762.50%.

Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.

