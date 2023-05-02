Shell Asset Management Co. Grows Stock Holdings in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Shell Asset Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) by 41.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,026 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,010 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $1,521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LW. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Lamb Weston by 0.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,395,925 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,268,717,000 after purchasing an additional 146,496 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 3.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,224,012 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $312,971,000 after purchasing an additional 172,399 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 406.3% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,163,982 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $167,449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,736,583 shares during the last quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 3.3% during the third quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 2,089,338 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $158,758,000 after purchasing an additional 66,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Lamb Weston by 13.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,025,493 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $121,348,000 after acquiring an additional 235,014 shares during the period. 89.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on LW shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Lamb Weston from $112.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Lamb Weston in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on Lamb Weston from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $97.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lamb Weston in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lamb Weston has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.40.

Lamb Weston Price Performance

NYSE LW opened at $112.19 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.53. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.59 and a 52-week high of $112.70.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 6th. The specialty retailer reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 110.40%. The company’s revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lamb Weston Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.95%.

Lamb Weston Profile

(Get Rating)

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of value-added frozen potato products. It operates through the following business segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The Global segment includes branded and private label frozen potato products sold in North America and international markets.

Featured Stories

