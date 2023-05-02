Summit Trail Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Moderna by 89.9% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,443,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,934,000 after purchasing an additional 3,051,035 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 108.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,818,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,720,000 after acquiring an additional 1,984,458 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Moderna by 67.3% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,105,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,978,000 after purchasing an additional 847,329 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Moderna by 21.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,128,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,611,000 after buying an additional 371,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Moderna by 26.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,588,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,866,000 after buying an additional 330,454 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MRNA shares. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Moderna from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Chardan Capital upped their price objective on Moderna from $191.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. TD Cowen raised Moderna from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $150.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Moderna in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Moderna from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Moderna currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $181.27.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Moderna Price Performance

In other news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.61, for a total value of $5,224,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,411,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $706,854,267.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.84, for a total value of $3,356,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,217,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $372,136,358.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.61, for a total transaction of $5,224,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,411,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $706,854,267.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 492,337 shares of company stock worth $74,429,732 over the last three months. Insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MRNA opened at $133.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.54 billion, a PE ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 1.70. Moderna, Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.03 and a 1-year high of $217.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $146.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $164.82.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $3.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.66 by ($1.05). Moderna had a net margin of 43.41% and a return on equity of 46.34%. The firm had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $11.29 earnings per share. Moderna’s quarterly revenue was down 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post -2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Moderna

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

Featured Stories

