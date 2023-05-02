AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,111 shares of the company’s stock after selling 281 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.14% of AutoZone worth $66,861,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in AutoZone by 368.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 411,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,242,000 after buying an additional 323,536 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of AutoZone in the third quarter valued at approximately $88,576,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of AutoZone by 24.6% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 141,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,731,000 after acquiring an additional 28,025 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in AutoZone by 297.9% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 32,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,146,000 after purchasing an additional 24,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in AutoZone in the third quarter worth approximately $51,994,000. 91.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AZO. Raymond James lifted their target price on AutoZone from $2,650.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of AutoZone in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,800.00 to $2,878.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on AutoZone from $2,563.00 to $2,899.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on AutoZone from $2,725.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AutoZone presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,664.53.

AutoZone Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE AZO opened at $2,679.54 on Tuesday. AutoZone, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,703.32 and a 1-year high of $2,722.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,516.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2,469.92. The company has a market capitalization of $49.30 billion, a PE ratio of 22.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.68.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $24.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $21.33 by $3.31. The company had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 64.72% and a net margin of 14.32%. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $22.30 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 127.83 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at AutoZone

In other AutoZone news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 29,511 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,427.27, for a total value of $71,631,164.97. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,984,277.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other AutoZone news, EVP Preston Frazer sold 1,730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,523.07, for a total value of $4,364,911.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,386,824.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 29,511 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,427.27, for a total value of $71,631,164.97. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 14,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,984,277.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,960 shares of company stock valued at $90,128,092. 2.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AutoZone Profile

(Get Rating)

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

Recommended Stories

