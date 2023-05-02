Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 189,278 Shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Get Rating) by 20.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,107,092 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 189,278 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.83% of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF worth $65,806,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FTSM. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 797.0% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 797 shares during the period.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Stock Performance

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF stock opened at $59.50 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $59.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.59. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a twelve month low of $59.26 and a twelve month high of $59.76.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Increases Dividend

About First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.214 per share. This is a boost from First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $2.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 28th.

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

