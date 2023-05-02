Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 13,360 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,249,441 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 13,360 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $71,456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 75.6% during the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 504 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the third quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Donoghue Forlines LLC purchased a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the third quarter valued at approximately $424,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,149 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth $725,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Stock Performance

NASDAQ CTSH opened at $59.84 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $60.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.66. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.33 and a fifty-two week high of $84.41. The company has a market cap of $30.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.17.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Increases Dividend

Cognizant Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:CTSH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.01. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 11.79% and a return on equity of 18.92%. The business had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This is a boost from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.24%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America decreased their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Moffett Nathanson downgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $62.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Sunday, January 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.80.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services, Healthcare, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

