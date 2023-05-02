HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Shares Purchased by TD Asset Management Inc

TD Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 127,493 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,981 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $30,593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 156,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,050,000 after acquiring an additional 15,927 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in HCA Healthcare by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,447,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth $276,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at about $232,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 62,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,999,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

HCA opened at $284.01 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.24, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.64. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $164.47 and a fifty-two week high of $294.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is $261.55 and its 200 day moving average is $246.91.

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The company reported $4.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by $0.94. The firm had revenue of $15.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.26 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 9.42% and a negative return on equity of 1,157.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.12 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 18.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.04%.

HCA Healthcare declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Friday, January 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of analysts have commented on HCA shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $293.00 to $324.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $325.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $310.00 to $345.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $282.00 to $311.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $294.00 to $323.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $296.83.

In other news, SVP Kathleen M. Whalen sold 1,734 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.61, for a total value of $457,099.74. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,626,082.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP P. Martin Paslick sold 3,034 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total transaction of $804,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 24,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,530,395. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Kathleen M. Whalen sold 1,734 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.61, for a total transaction of $457,099.74. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,626,082.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 84,732 shares of company stock valued at $21,971,809. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company engaged in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency care facilities, urgent care facilities, walk-in clinics, diagnostic and imaging centers, radiation and oncology therapy centers, comprehensive rehabilitation and physical therapy centers, physician practices, home health, hospice, outpatient physical therapy home and community-based services providers, and various other facilities.

