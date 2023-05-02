Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,701 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,733 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $3,520,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PWR. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Quanta Services by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,363,311 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,021,965,000 after purchasing an additional 182,092 shares during the last quarter. Peconic Partners LLC lifted its position in Quanta Services by 1.2% in the third quarter. Peconic Partners LLC now owns 5,531,203 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $704,620,000 after acquiring an additional 65,492 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Quanta Services by 0.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,421,891 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $691,070,000 after acquiring an additional 45,137 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Quanta Services by 52.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,492,323 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $196,405,000 after acquiring an additional 511,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Quanta Services by 0.3% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,173,030 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $149,431,000 after acquiring an additional 3,776 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PWR. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $168.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $150.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $157.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.09.

Insider Activity

Quanta Services Trading Down 0.3 %

In other news, EVP Donald Wayne sold 14,476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.89, for a total transaction of $2,357,995.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,086,999.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 41,646 shares of company stock worth $6,801,898. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:PWR opened at $169.21 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is $162.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $151.46. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $106.33 and a 52 week high of $171.94. The company has a market cap of $24.56 billion, a PE ratio of 50.97 and a beta of 1.08.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.06. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 16.48% and a net margin of 2.88%. The business had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.27 billion. On average, analysts predict that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 6.44 EPS for the current year.

Quanta Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 6th. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.64%.

About Quanta Services

(Get Rating)

Quanta Services, Inc engages in the provision of comprehensive infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. It operates through the following segments: Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions, Renewable Energy Infrastructure Solutions, and Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions.

Further Reading

