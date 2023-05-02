Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,701 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,733 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $3,520,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PWR. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Quanta Services by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,363,311 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,021,965,000 after purchasing an additional 182,092 shares during the last quarter. Peconic Partners LLC lifted its position in Quanta Services by 1.2% in the third quarter. Peconic Partners LLC now owns 5,531,203 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $704,620,000 after acquiring an additional 65,492 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Quanta Services by 0.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,421,891 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $691,070,000 after acquiring an additional 45,137 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Quanta Services by 52.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,492,323 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $196,405,000 after acquiring an additional 511,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Quanta Services by 0.3% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,173,030 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $149,431,000 after acquiring an additional 3,776 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.29% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PWR. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $168.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $150.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $157.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.09.
Quanta Services Trading Down 0.3 %
NYSE:PWR opened at $169.21 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is $162.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $151.46. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $106.33 and a 52 week high of $171.94. The company has a market cap of $24.56 billion, a PE ratio of 50.97 and a beta of 1.08.
Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.06. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 16.48% and a net margin of 2.88%. The business had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.27 billion. On average, analysts predict that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 6.44 EPS for the current year.
Quanta Services Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 6th. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.64%.
About Quanta Services
Quanta Services, Inc engages in the provision of comprehensive infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. It operates through the following segments: Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions, Renewable Energy Infrastructure Solutions, and Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions.
