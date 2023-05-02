Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,437 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 750 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $2,974,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Teledyne Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. FourThought Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 53.8% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 140 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 91.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TDY opened at $416.76 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.94. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a one year low of $325.00 and a one year high of $448.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.38, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $427.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $414.13.

Teledyne Technologies ( NYSE:TDY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.10. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 10.98% and a net margin of 13.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 19.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TDY. StockNews.com upgraded Teledyne Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Teledyne Technologies from $503.00 to $499.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Teledyne Technologies from $498.00 to $470.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Teledyne Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $485.67.

In other Teledyne Technologies news, SVP George C. Bobb III sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $433.12, for a total value of $4,331,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,543,428.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Teledyne Technologies news, VP Stephen Finis Blackwood sold 3,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $434.00, for a total value of $1,446,522.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,109,482. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP George C. Bobb III sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $433.12, for a total value of $4,331,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,543,428.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,733 shares of company stock worth $7,274,300. 2.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Teledyne Technologies

Teledyne Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic and communication products for wireless and satellite systems. It operates through the following business segments: Instrumentation, Digital Imaging, Aerospace and Defense Electronics, and Engineered Systems. The Instrumentation segment provides monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, and electronic test and measurement equipment.

