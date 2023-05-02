Westpac Banking Corp Sells 762 Shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Westpac Banking Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) by 14.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,566 shares of the company’s stock after selling 762 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $1,508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MOH. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 18.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,449,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,151,448,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001,372 shares during the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at about $214,363,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 151.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 893,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,128,000 after acquiring an additional 538,493 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,457,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,633,000 after purchasing an additional 501,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 38.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 991,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,815,000 after acquiring an additional 276,909 shares during the last quarter. 94.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Molina Healthcare Price Performance

MOH opened at $305.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $249.78 and a 1 year high of $374.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $278.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $307.56. The firm has a market cap of $17.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.81, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.67.

Molina Healthcare ( NYSE:MOH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $5.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.13 by $0.68. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 36.20% and a net margin of 2.64%. The company had revenue of $8.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.90 EPS. Molina Healthcare’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 20.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Daniel Cooperman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.77, for a total transaction of $1,383,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,368,350.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MOH shares. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $400.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Molina Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $360.00 to $348.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Molina Healthcare from $400.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $375.00 price target on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $357.25.

Molina Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company was founded by C. David Molina in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, CA.

