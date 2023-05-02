Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC Has $1.26 Million Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,421 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 94.1% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 39,666,941 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,463,672,000 after buying an additional 19,230,872 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,180,397 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,575,190,000 after buying an additional 560,517 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 28,269,263 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,468,477,000 after buying an additional 3,094,957 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 12,456,421 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,087,570,000 after purchasing an additional 317,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fayez Sarofim & Co raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 10,717,955 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $935,784,000 after purchasing an additional 196,344 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Exxon Mobil

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.50, for a total transaction of $288,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 31,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,669,666. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $140.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, April 13th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $147.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Redburn Partners downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.07.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $114.67 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.66. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $80.69 and a twelve month high of $119.92. The firm has a market cap of $465.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.08.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.18. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 31.25%. The firm had revenue of $86.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.07 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 15th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.45%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

