Westpac Banking Corp Purchases 30,740 Shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Westpac Banking Corp increased its position in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Get Rating) by 71.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 73,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 30,740 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $2,060,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of OHI. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 78.0% in the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 10,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 4,695 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 308,659 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,627,000 after buying an additional 2,165 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,254,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 881 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 41.1% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 523,157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,591,000 after buying an additional 152,493 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:OHI opened at $26.75 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.94 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 5.01 and a quick ratio of 5.01. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.81 and a 1 year high of $33.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.66.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This is an increase from Omega Healthcare Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 28th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 149.72%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James reduced their target price on Omega Healthcare Investors from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Omega Healthcare Investors from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Omega Healthcare Investors from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com raised Omega Healthcare Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Friday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.33.

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, rehabilitation and acute care facilities, and medical office buildings.

