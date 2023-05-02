Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,864 shares of the company’s stock after selling 629 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $3,588,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,449,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,151,448,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001,372 shares in the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth about $214,363,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 151.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 893,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,128,000 after acquiring an additional 538,493 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,457,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,633,000 after acquiring an additional 501,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 38.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 991,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,815,000 after acquiring an additional 276,909 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MOH stock opened at $305.50 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $278.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $307.56. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $249.78 and a twelve month high of $374.00. The company has a market capitalization of $17.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Molina Healthcare ( NYSE:MOH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $5.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.13 by $0.68. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 36.20% and a net margin of 2.64%. The company had revenue of $8.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.31 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.90 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 20.06 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Daniel Cooperman sold 5,000 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.77, for a total value of $1,383,850.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,944 shares in the company, valued at $1,368,350.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MOH shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Molina Healthcare from $307.00 to $282.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Molina Healthcare from $347.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Friday. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $375.00 price target on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Molina Healthcare from $360.00 to $348.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Molina Healthcare from $400.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $357.25.

Molina Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company was founded by C. David Molina in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, CA.

