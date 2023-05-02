Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Shares Acquired by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,873 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $1,647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 64.9% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 94 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Martin Marietta Materials in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. 93.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Martin Marietta Materials alerts:

Martin Marietta Materials Stock Up 1.1 %

MLM opened at $367.37 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $348.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $348.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of $22.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.87. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $284.99 and a 12 month high of $386.73.

Martin Marietta Materials Announces Dividend

Martin Marietta Materials ( NYSE:MLM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The construction company reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.01. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 14.07%. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 14.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.02%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $380.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Martin Marietta Materials from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $375.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $385.00 to $406.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $404.83.

Martin Marietta Materials Profile

(Get Rating)

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: East Group and West Group. The East Group segments provide aggregated products only.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Martin Marietta Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Marietta Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.