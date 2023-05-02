Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Bought by Agate Pass Investment Management LLC

Agate Pass Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 20.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,402 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,303 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil comprises 1.5% of Agate Pass Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Agate Pass Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 94.1% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 39,666,941 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,463,672,000 after buying an additional 19,230,872 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the third quarter valued at $347,253,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 12.3% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 28,269,263 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,468,477,000 after buying an additional 3,094,957 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 70.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,546,333 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $571,557,000 after buying an additional 2,716,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 8,427.5% in the third quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,930,117 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 1,907,483 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XOM stock opened at $114.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $465.48 billion, a PE ratio of 8.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.08. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $80.69 and a 52-week high of $119.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $111.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $86.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.07 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 31.25% and a net margin of 13.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.07 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 15th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 27.45%.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.50, for a total transaction of $288,750.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 31,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,669,666. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. HSBC lifted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $113.50 to $115.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $116.00 to $118.00 in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $135.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Scotiabank lowered Exxon Mobil from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $140.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $147.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.07.

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

