Westpac Banking Corp Raises Stake in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Westpac Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 130,813 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,894 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $1,844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hartline Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at $407,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,670 shares of the bank’s stock worth $249,140,170,000 after purchasing an additional 3,823 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 31,897 shares of the bank’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 1,061.4% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 34,146 shares of the bank’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 31,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parsec Financial Management Inc. raised its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 524,294 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,393,000 after purchasing an additional 45,866 shares in the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Huntington Bancshares Stock Down 1.9 %

NASDAQ HBAN opened at $10.99 on Tuesday. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 52 week low of $9.94 and a 52 week high of $15.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.83. The firm has a market cap of $15.93 billion, a PE ratio of 7.09, a P/E/G ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 1.06.

Huntington Bancshares Announces Dividend

Huntington Bancshares ( NASDAQ:HBAN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 27.06%. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 19th will be given a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HBAN. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $13.50 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $13.50 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.83.

Insider Buying and Selling at Huntington Bancshares

In related news, Director Kenneth J. Phelan acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.80 per share, for a total transaction of $216,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 89,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $964,278. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Huntington Bancshares Profile

(Get Rating)

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, other financial products and services.

