Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 7,954 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,103 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,954 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil accounts for 0.6% of Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $7,401,433,615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 10,333 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469 shares during the period. St. Louis Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. St. Louis Trust Co now owns 35,533 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,919,000 after purchasing an additional 3,507 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 117,524 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,963,000 after purchasing an additional 5,770 shares during the period. Northstar Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 32,262 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,558,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the period. Finally, TTP Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. TTP Investments Inc. now owns 20,844 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,299,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.49% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

Shares of XOM stock opened at $114.67 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $111.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.66. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $80.69 and a 52 week high of $119.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $465.48 billion, a PE ratio of 8.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $86.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.07 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 31.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 15th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.45%.

Insider Activity at Exxon Mobil

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.50, for a total transaction of $288,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 31,772 shares in the company, valued at $3,669,666. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on XOM shares. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. HSBC lifted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $113.50 to $115.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $125.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.07.

Exxon Mobil Profile

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

Featured Articles

