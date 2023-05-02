Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Shares Purchased by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) by 93.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 137,282 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 66,234 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Copart were worth $8,359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CPRT. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Copart by 129.4% during the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 406 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. General Partner Inc. acquired a new stake in Copart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in Copart by 1,003.8% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 287 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Copart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, American National Bank increased its holdings in Copart by 2,263.6% in the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 520 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. 45.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Copart stock opened at $78.40 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $73.24 and a 200-day moving average of $66.33. The company has a market capitalization of $37.36 billion, a PE ratio of 34.84 and a beta of 1.23. Copart, Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.10 and a 1-year high of $79.10.

Copart ( NASDAQ:CPRT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.05. Copart had a net margin of 29.45% and a return on equity of 22.93%. The business had revenue of $956.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $934.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Copart, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Matt Blunt sold 30,000 shares of Copart stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.36, for a total value of $2,080,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 11.19% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CPRT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Copart in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $78.00 price target on shares of Copart in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Copart from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Copart from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Copart currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.33.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

