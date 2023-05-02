Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.23 EPS

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.33 by ($0.23), RTT News reports. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 29.29% and a net margin of 45.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Diamondback Energy Price Performance

Shares of FANG opened at $141.93 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $25.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.76, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.03. Diamondback Energy has a 1-year low of $103.71 and a 1-year high of $168.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

Diamondback Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is 12.99%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Diamondback Energy

Several research firms recently weighed in on FANG. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $195.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $214.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $182.00 price target on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $181.00 to $174.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $170.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.55.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 259,651 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $35,515,000 after buying an additional 34,657 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Diamondback Energy during the fourth quarter worth $110,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new position in Diamondback Energy during the fourth quarter worth $249,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, State of Wyoming increased its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 306.6% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 679 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. 89.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil, and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.