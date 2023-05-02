Synovus Financial Corp Makes New Investment in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,080 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new stake in Synopsys in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Synopsys in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Synopsys by 957.9% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 201 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in Synopsys by 26.0% in the third quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 228 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Synopsys by 36.0% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 242 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SNPS shares. Atlantic Securities started coverage on Synopsys in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Synopsys from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $420.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Synopsys from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $424.18.

In related news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 3,464 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.91, for a total value of $1,225,944.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,887,387.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 3,464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.91, for a total value of $1,225,944.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,112 shares in the company, valued at $8,887,387.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.43, for a total transaction of $1,565,720.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,559,583.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,464 shares of company stock worth $4,235,984. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SNPS opened at $371.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $371.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $343.12. The company has a market cap of $56.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.18. Synopsys, Inc. has a 12-month low of $255.02 and a 12-month high of $392.79.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Synopsys had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 18.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.78 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 7.2 EPS for the current year.

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. The Semiconductor and System Design segment includes the EDA, IP and System Integration.

