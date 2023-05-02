Metis Global Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) by 59.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,109 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $1,603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MTD. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 39.4% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 462,256 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $501,141,000 after purchasing an additional 130,768 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 258,347 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $280,200,000 after purchasing an additional 52,603 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,124,634 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,303,358,000 after purchasing an additional 42,805 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 160.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 54,155 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $74,365,000 after purchasing an additional 33,342 shares during the period. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 161,031 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $174,577,000 after purchasing an additional 26,008 shares during the period. 91.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MTD shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,650.00 to $1,675.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. TheStreet raised Mettler-Toledo International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,284.00 to $1,513.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on Mettler-Toledo International in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,350.00 to $1,525.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,450.71.

Mettler-Toledo International Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE:MTD opened at $1,519.30 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1,494.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,455.53. The stock has a market cap of $33.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.17. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,065.55 and a fifty-two week high of $1,615.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.98.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $12.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.63 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 22.26% and a return on equity of 10,609.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $10.53 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Mettler-Toledo International

In related news, insider Gerry Keller sold 474 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,540.69, for a total transaction of $730,287.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $691,769.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Wah-Hui Chu sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,450.00, for a total transaction of $435,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,220,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Gerry Keller sold 474 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,540.69, for a total value of $730,287.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $691,769.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,022 shares of company stock valued at $26,391,416 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International Profile

(Get Rating)

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc engages in the provision of precision instruments and services. The firm manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications. It also manufactures several related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development, metal detection and other end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging and provides solutions for use in certain process analytics applications.

See Also

