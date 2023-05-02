Metis Global Partners LLC Has $1.55 Million Position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Metis Global Partners LLC raised its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 65.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,265 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,471 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $1,554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,112,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,910,442,000 after acquiring an additional 191,335 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 1.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,889,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,135,176,000 after buying an additional 94,600 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 7.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,417,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $953,675,000 after buying an additional 289,510 shares during the last quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt boosted its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 2,803,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,807,000 after acquiring an additional 220,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,612,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,115,000 after acquiring an additional 8,670 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.74% of the company’s stock.

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 6,831 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $1,912,680.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 118,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,300,680. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 9,741 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total transaction of $2,473,239.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,773 shares in the company, valued at $1,211,864.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 6,831 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $1,912,680.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 118,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,300,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,806 shares of company stock worth $5,782,770. Corporate insiders own 12.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EL opened at $246.87 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $245.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $241.43. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 52-week low of $186.47 and a 52-week high of $284.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company has a market cap of $88.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.07, a P/E/G ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 1.02.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.25. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 32.65%. The company had revenue of $4.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 4.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.23%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $215.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $290.00 to $287.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Societe Generale raised shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $294.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $300.00 to $305.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $279.25.

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

