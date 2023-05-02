Metis Global Partners LLC Has $1.59 Million Stock Position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Metis Global Partners LLC raised its holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 34.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 25,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 6,465 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $1,589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in Realty Income by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 4,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Realty Income by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Realty Income during the fourth quarter worth $801,959,940,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Realty Income by 112.1% during the fourth quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,277,000 after buying an additional 10,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Realty Income by 5.1% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 22,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $965,000 after buying an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter. 80.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Realty Income alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on O. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Realty Income from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Scotiabank upgraded Realty Income from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on Realty Income in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Realty Income from $72.25 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Realty Income in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.60.

Realty Income Trading Down 1.0 %

Realty Income stock opened at $62.24 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $41.11 billion, a PE ratio of 43.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.61. Realty Income Co. has a 12 month low of $55.50 and a 12 month high of $75.11.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.62). The business had revenue of $888.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $840.57 million. Realty Income had a net margin of 26.00% and a return on equity of 3.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Realty Income Co. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Realty Income Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a apr 23 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.255 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 28th. This represents a yield of 4.9%. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 215.49%.

Realty Income Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.