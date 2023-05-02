Metis Global Partners LLC Purchases 21,296 Shares of Stellantis (NYSE:STLA)

Metis Global Partners LLC raised its position in Stellantis (NYSE:STLA – Get Rating) by 23.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 110,239 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,296 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Stellantis were worth $1,565,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of STLA. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Stellantis by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 83,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after buying an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Stellantis by 3.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 25,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 802 shares during the period. Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stellantis by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 29,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Capital Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Stellantis by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Financial Services LLC now owns 18,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Stellantis by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 44,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041 shares during the last quarter. 32.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised Stellantis from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stellantis has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.25.

Stellantis Stock Performance

Stellantis Announces Dividend

Stellantis stock opened at $16.65 on Tuesday. Stellantis has a 12 month low of $11.37 and a 12 month high of $18.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.84.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 25th will be issued a $1.1664 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 24th. This represents a yield of 7.8%.

About Stellantis

Stellantis NV engages in the design, manufacture, distribution, and sale of vehicles. It offers its products under the Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Citroën, Dodge, DS, Fiat, Fiat Professional, Jeep, Lancia, Opel, Peugeot, Ram, and Vauxhall brands. The company was founded on April 01, 2014 and is headquartered in Hoofddorp, the Netherlands.

Featured Stories

