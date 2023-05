Metis Global Partners LLC Purchases 21,296 Shares of Stellantis (NYSE:STLA)

Metis Global Partners LLC raised its position in Stellantis (NYSE:STLA – Get Rating) by 23.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 110,239 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,296 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Stellantis were worth $1,565,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of STLA. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Stellantis by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 83,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after buying an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Stellantis by 3.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 25,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 802 shares during the period. Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stellantis by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 29,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Capital Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Stellantis by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Financial Services LLC now owns 18,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Stellantis by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 44,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041 shares during the last quarter. 32.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised Stellantis from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stellantis has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.25.

Stellantis Stock Performance

Stellantis Announces Dividend

Stellantis stock opened at $16.65 on Tuesday. Stellantis has a 12 month low of $11.37 and a 12 month high of $18.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.84.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 25th will be issued a $1.1664 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 24th. This represents a yield of 7.8%.

About Stellantis

Stellantis NV engages in the design, manufacture, distribution, and sale of vehicles. It offers its products under the Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Citro├źn, Dodge, DS, Fiat, Fiat Professional, Jeep, Lancia, Opel, Peugeot, Ram, and Vauxhall brands. The company was founded on April 01, 2014 and is headquartered in Hoofddorp, the Netherlands.

