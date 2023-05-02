Metis Global Partners LLC Boosts Stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) by 23.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 45,348 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 8,585 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $1,574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Shopify during the first quarter worth $169,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of Shopify by 26.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 754 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Shopify by 2.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 30,166 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $20,391,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Shopify by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,596 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,107,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Shopify by 89.6% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 436 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Shopify from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Shopify from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Shopify in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Shopify in a research note on Friday, March 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Shopify from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Shopify currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.90.

Shares of Shopify stock opened at $47.28 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.07, a current ratio of 7.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Shopify Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.63 and a fifty-two week high of $54.67. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $44.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.86. The firm has a market cap of $60.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.32 and a beta of 2.04.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The software maker reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. Shopify had a negative net margin of 61.79% and a negative return on equity of 5.62%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Shopify Inc. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

