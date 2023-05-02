Synovus Financial Corp Grows Stock Position in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,687 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 397 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,478 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in Arrow Electronics during the 1st quarter valued at about $273,000. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Arrow Electronics during the 1st quarter valued at about $302,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in Arrow Electronics during the 1st quarter valued at about $275,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in Arrow Electronics during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Arrow Electronics alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ARW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on Arrow Electronics from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on Arrow Electronics from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Arrow Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Arrow Electronics from $111.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Arrow Electronics from $116.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Arrow Electronics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.33.

Insider Transactions at Arrow Electronics

Arrow Electronics Stock Performance

In other news, SVP Carine Lamercie Jean-Claude sold 1,292 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $152,456.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,581,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, SVP Carine Lamercie Jean-Claude sold 1,292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $152,456.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,581,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Michael J. Long sold 17,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $2,090,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 185,472 shares in the company, valued at $21,885,696. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 39,010 shares of company stock valued at $4,612,191 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ARW opened at $115.27 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $117.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.62. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $89.38 and a 52 week high of $134.56. The stock has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.40.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $5.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.68 by $0.01. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 26.96% and a net margin of 3.84%. The firm had revenue of $9.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.37 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 15.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Arrow Electronics

(Get Rating)

Arrow Electronics, Inc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions. It operates under the Global Components Business and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions (Global ECS) segments. The Global Components segment focuses on marketing and distribution of electronic components enabled by a comprehensive range of value-added capabilities and services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Arrow Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrow Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.