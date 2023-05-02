Metis Global Partners LLC Has $1.53 Million Stock Holdings in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF)

Metis Global Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF – Get Rating) (TSE:SLF) by 75.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,200 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Sun Life Financial were worth $1,532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SLF. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in Sun Life Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial by 205.8% in the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in Sun Life Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in Sun Life Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in Sun Life Financial by 76.9% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Sun Life Financial alerts:

Sun Life Financial Stock Down 0.1 %

SLF opened at $49.01 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.83. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.96 and a fifty-two week high of $51.63. The firm has a market cap of $28.74 billion, a PE ratio of 12.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.00.

Sun Life Financial Increases Dividend

Sun Life Financial ( NYSE:SLF Get Rating ) (TSE:SLF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $9.06 billion for the quarter. Sun Life Financial had a return on equity of 13.28% and a net margin of 13.70%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sun Life Financial Inc. will post 4.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a $0.541 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. This is a boost from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.42%. Sun Life Financial’s payout ratio is presently 52.75%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on SLF shares. Desjardins boosted their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$73.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sun Life Financial in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$75.00 to C$76.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Sun Life Financial from C$76.00 to C$78.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, CIBC cut shares of Sun Life Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

About Sun Life Financial

(Get Rating)

Sun Life Financial, Inc engages in the provision of insurance and asset management solutions to individual and corporate clients. It operates through the following segments: Canada, United States, Asset Management, Asia, and Corporate. The Canada segment offers individual insurance and group benefits and retirement services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF – Get Rating) (TSE:SLF).

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Life Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Life Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.