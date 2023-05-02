Hollencrest Capital Management Makes New $59,000 Investment in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 213 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen during the third quarter worth $25,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of Biogen by 50.0% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 105 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Biogen by 564.7% during the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 113 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. 84.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Biogen Stock Performance

Biogen stock opened at $311.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $276.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $282.42. Biogen Inc. has a 1-year low of $187.16 and a 1-year high of $312.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 2.58. The stock has a market cap of $45.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.19.

Insider Activity

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The biotechnology company reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.25 by $0.15. Biogen had a net margin of 30.99% and a return on equity of 19.60%. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.62 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Biogen Inc. will post 15.47 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Priya Singhal sold 91 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.11, for a total value of $25,217.01. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $787,823.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BIIB shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Biogen from $349.00 to $371.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Biogen from $347.00 to $346.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Biogen in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Biogen from $310.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $325.88.

About Biogen

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. Its products include TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI and FAMPYRA for the treatment of MS, SPINRAZA for the treatment of SMA, ADUHELM for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease, and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

See Also

