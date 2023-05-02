Hollencrest Capital Management Takes Position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 105 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ASML by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,723,320 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,580,822,000 after buying an additional 29,403 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of ASML by 63.6% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,159,495 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $481,596,000 after buying an additional 450,586 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of ASML by 0.4% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 808,086 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $336,245,000 after buying an additional 3,142 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of ASML by 1.3% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 792,195 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $329,038,000 after buying an additional 10,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of ASML by 14.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 700,957 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $468,189,000 after buying an additional 91,082 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.61% of the company’s stock.
Shares of ASML opened at $635.20 on Tuesday. ASML Holding has a 12 month low of $363.15 and a 12 month high of $698.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $637.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $601.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $250.64 billion, a PE ratio of 35.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.48.
ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sales, upgrading and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment systems. It includes lithography, metrology and inspection systems. It operates through the following geographical segments: Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Taiwan, Chine, Rest of Asia, Netherlands, Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and United States.
