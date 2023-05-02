LPL Financial LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

LPL Financial LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 622,181 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,877 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 0.63% of Vanguard Extended Market ETF worth $82,663,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VXF. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 64,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,658,000 after purchasing an additional 2,657 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 63,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,585,000 after purchasing an additional 1,816 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 51,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,626 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 40,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,717,000 after purchasing an additional 4,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 24,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,087,000 after purchasing an additional 2,996 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Price Performance

VXF opened at $137.30 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $138.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $139.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.19. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a one year low of $123.74 and a one year high of $155.91.

About Vanguard Extended Market ETF

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

