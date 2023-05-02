Hollencrest Capital Management Takes $58,000 Position in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SPC Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Old Republic International by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 16,450 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of Old Republic International by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 26,634 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $643,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Old Republic International by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 14,951 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Old Republic International by 4.2% during the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 11,546 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Old Republic International by 2.3% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,388 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.87% of the company’s stock.

Old Republic International Stock Up 1.8 %

ORI stock opened at $25.72 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Old Republic International Co. has a 1-year low of $20.27 and a 1-year high of $26.72. The stock has a market cap of $7.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.06 and a beta of 0.80.

Old Republic International Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th were given a $0.245 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. This is a boost from Old Republic International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Old Republic International’s payout ratio is currently 49.75%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ORI. StockNews.com raised Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James lifted their target price on Old Republic International from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th.

Old Republic International Company Profile

Old Republic International Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the business of insurance underwriting. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, Republic Financial Indemnity Group (RFIG) Run-Off, and Corporate and Other. The General Insurance segment provides property and liability insurance primarily to commercial clients.

