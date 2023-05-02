FourThought Financial Partners LLC Buys New Holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

FourThought Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,079 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $311,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEG. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 304.5% during the third quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 453 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 990.2% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 665 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Public Service Enterprise Group

In other news, COO Eric Carr sold 7,105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.63, for a total transaction of $409,461.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 6,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $373,557.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Public Service Enterprise Group Trading Down 0.1 %

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PEG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Public Service Enterprise Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.25.

NYSE PEG opened at $63.14 on Tuesday. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a one year low of $52.51 and a one year high of $70.37. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $61.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.65, a PEG ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.56.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 12.88%. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. Public Service Enterprise Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is currently 110.68%.

Public Service Enterprise Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is an energy company, which engages in the business of regulated electric and gas utility, and nuclear generation. Its products and services include energy, capacity, ancillary services, and emissions allowances and congestion credits. The firm operates through the Public Service Electric and Gas Company (PSE&G) and PSEG Power segments.

Further Reading

