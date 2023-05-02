Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 3,003 Shares of GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,158 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,003 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in GXO Logistics were worth $1,330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GXO. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in GXO Logistics by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after acquiring an additional 3,457 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics by 175.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 24,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,843,000 after purchasing an additional 15,615 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics by 10.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 36,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,578,000 after purchasing an additional 3,445 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics by 44.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,849 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics by 2.5% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 169,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,069,000 after purchasing an additional 4,084 shares during the period. 99.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on GXO shares. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $67.00 to $74.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $60.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.56.

GXO Logistics Price Performance

GXO stock opened at $53.23 on Tuesday. GXO Logistics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.10 and a 52-week high of $64.33. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $49.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.47. The company has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.68, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.07. GXO Logistics had a net margin of 2.19% and a return on equity of 13.12%. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that GXO Logistics, Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

GXO Logistics Profile

(Get Rating)

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, and other supply chain services, as well as reverse logistics or returns management services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated in approximately 906 facilities.

