Metis Global Partners LLC Purchases 8,975 Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) by 107.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,320 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,975 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $1,608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 46.3% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 40,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 3rd quarter valued at $237,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1,066.1% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 239,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,276,000 after acquiring an additional 219,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 655.8% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.23% of the company’s stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Price Performance

Shares of ADM stock opened at $77.80 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $42.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.19. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a one year low of $70.02 and a one year high of $98.28.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Archer-Daniels-Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.38. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 18.39% and a net margin of 4.36%. The firm had revenue of $24.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.90 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on ADM. StockNews.com lowered shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $114.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $94.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $100.78.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co engages in the production of oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa, and other agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, Nutrition, and Other. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, transportation, and storage of agricultural raw materials, and the crushing and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

