FourThought Financial Partners LLC Takes Position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

FourThought Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 2,015 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Ecolab by 135.6% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Ecolab by 1,189.5% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in Ecolab in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in Ecolab by 39.8% in the 3rd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 267 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in Ecolab in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on ECL shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Ecolab from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Ecolab from $164.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Ecolab from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Ecolab from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ecolab currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $169.80.

Ecolab Price Performance

NYSE:ECL opened at $168.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $48.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.18, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.00. Ecolab Inc. has a one year low of $131.04 and a one year high of $178.06. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $161.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $153.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.02. Ecolab had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 18.02%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Ecolab Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st were paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 20th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is 55.50%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Larry L. Berger sold 4,404 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.95, for a total value of $717,631.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,027,423.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

About Ecolab

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

