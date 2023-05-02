Capital Performance Advisors LLP Invests $213,000 in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11.3% during the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 153,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,054,000 after buying an additional 15,607 shares during the period. Leisure Capital Management lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.7% during the third quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 22,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,376,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 12.4% during the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 51,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,427,000 after purchasing an additional 5,719 shares in the last quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 24,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,256,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.1% during the third quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,762,000 after purchasing an additional 2,079 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.89% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $141.20 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $413.92 billion, a PE ratio of 10.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $101.28 and a twelve month high of $144.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $133.99.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.69. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 23.73% and a return on equity of 16.02%. The firm had revenue of $38.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.63 EPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th were given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.52%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on JPM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $160.00 to $172.00 in a report on Friday, April 14th. UBS Group set a $156.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $157.00 to $146.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $154.94.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in providing financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

See Also

