Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC Has $562,000 Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC reduced its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 140 shares during the period. Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $562,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of JPM. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 81.1% during the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 222,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,321,000 after acquiring an additional 99,636 shares during the last quarter. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter worth approximately $2,455,000. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 35.6% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 37,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,085,000 after acquiring an additional 9,800 shares during the last quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 70.8% during the first quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC now owns 4,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $575,000 after acquiring an additional 1,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1,451.4% during the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 3,527 shares during the last quarter. 67.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

JPM stock opened at $141.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $413.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.42, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $101.28 and a 12-month high of $144.34. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $133.99.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.69. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 23.73% and a return on equity of 16.02%. The firm had revenue of $38.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 29.52%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $153.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $154.94.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

(Get Rating)

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in providing financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.