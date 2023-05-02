Stryker (NYSE:SYK) Price Target Raised to $336.00

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $285.00 to $336.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 12.04% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on SYK. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $275.00 to $336.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 23rd. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Stryker from $292.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $288.86.

Get Stryker alerts:

Stryker Price Performance

NYSE SYK opened at $299.89 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Stryker has a 12-month low of $188.84 and a 12-month high of $306.56. The company has a market capitalization of $113.69 billion, a PE ratio of 48.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $280.39 and its 200-day moving average is $255.35.

Insider Activity

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The medical technology company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.56 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 22.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.97 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Stryker will post 10.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Robert S. Fletcher sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.54, for a total value of $850,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,881,571.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Stryker news, Director Allan C. Golston sold 5,459 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.27, for a total transaction of $1,437,190.93. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,563,885.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert S. Fletcher sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.54, for a total transaction of $850,620.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,881,571.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 347,303 shares of company stock valued at $95,218,362 over the last quarter. 5.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stryker

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SYK. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new position in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. 77.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Stryker Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Stryker Corp. is a medical technology company, which engages in the provision of innovative products and services that help improve patient and healthcare outcomes. It operates under the MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine segments. The MedSurg and Neurotechnology segment includes surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment, intensive care disposable products, clinical communication, workflow solutions, products for the treatment of acute ischemic and hemorrhagic stroke, traditional brain, and open skull based surgical procedures, orthobiologic, and biosurgery.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.