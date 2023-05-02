Citigroup Lowers PDD (NASDAQ:PDD) Price Target to $100.00

PDD (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by analysts at Citigroup from $115.00 to $100.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 45.79% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently commented on PDD. HSBC dropped their price objective on shares of PDD from $118.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of PDD from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of PDD from $108.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley raised shares of PDD from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $113.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of PDD from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $116.00 to $93.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.90.

NASDAQ:PDD opened at $68.59 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $84.96 billion, a PE ratio of 21.43 and a beta of 0.74. PDD has a twelve month low of $31.01 and a twelve month high of $106.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $78.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.72.

PDD ( NASDAQ:PDD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 20th. The company reported $8.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $7.34. The business had revenue of $39.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.74 billion. PDD had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 32.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. Analysts anticipate that PDD will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of PDD by 70.1% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PDD in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in shares of PDD in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of PDD in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of PDD in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. 24.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PDD Holdings, Inc is a multinational commerce group that owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. The company aims to bring more businesses and people into the digital economy so that local communities and small businesses can benefit from increased productivity and new opportunities. It has built a network of sourcing, logistics, and fulfillment capabilities, that support its underlying businesses.

