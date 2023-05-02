ProSiebenSat.1 Media (OTCMKTS:PBSFY) Downgraded by Societe Generale to “Sell”

ProSiebenSat.1 Media (OTCMKTS:PBSFY – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Societe Generale from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

PBSFY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group upped their target price on ProSiebenSat.1 Media from €8.80 ($9.67) to €11.00 ($12.09) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Bank of America cut ProSiebenSat.1 Media from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut ProSiebenSat.1 Media from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.96.

Get ProSiebenSat.1 Media alerts:

ProSiebenSat.1 Media Stock Performance

Shares of PBSFY opened at $2.18 on Tuesday. ProSiebenSat.1 Media has a 12-month low of $1.53 and a 12-month high of $2.92. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media Company Profile

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE is a mass media and digital company. It operates through the following segments: Entertainment, Dating, and Commerce & Ventures. The Entertainment segment represents the company’s business with focus on the Seven.One Entertainment Group, which provides multi-platform digital media to audiences in Germany, Austria, and Switzerland.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ProSiebenSat.1 Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProSiebenSat.1 Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.