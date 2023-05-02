SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) Downgraded by Wedbush

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Wedbush from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $5.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $8.00. Wedbush’s target price indicates a potential downside of 8.59% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on SOFI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $8.00 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.73.

SoFi Technologies Price Performance

SoFi Technologies stock opened at $5.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a PE ratio of -13.68 and a beta of 1.65. SoFi Technologies has a 52-week low of $4.24 and a 52-week high of $8.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.58.

Insider Activity at SoFi Technologies

SoFi Technologies ( NASDAQ:SOFI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.03. SoFi Technologies had a negative net margin of 19.53% and a negative return on equity of 6.17%. The company had revenue of $460.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $436.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.14) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 43.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that SoFi Technologies will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 81,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.46, for a total value of $523,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 161,944 shares in the company, valued at $1,046,158.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other SoFi Technologies news, General Counsel Robert S. Lavet sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.06, for a total transaction of $1,612,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 1,253,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,101,348.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 81,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.46, for a total transaction of $523,260.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 161,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,046,158.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SoFi Technologies

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel raised its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 197.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 34.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SoFi Technologies

(Get Rating)

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company's lending and financial services and products allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. It offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

See Also

